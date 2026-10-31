How Daylight Saving Time affects your health

When it comes to daylight saving time, setting your clocks back tonight shouldn't be your only concern.

The changes in light can be disruptive to your sleep routine and negatively affect your mood and heart health.

WJZ spoke to a physician from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine about the impact of daylight saving time on the body.

He says the shift to shorter days and longer nights can disrupt your circadian rhythm and leave you feeling fatigued.

"If you want to help improve that fatigue, that lethargy that might be kicking in, look at what you can do to maximize your time outdoors. Maybe invest in one of those daylight clocks in order to have some level of sunlight, whether it's natural or mimicked, to help offset those nocturnal hours that are going to sneak up on us, shortening our days," Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said.

Sunrise clocks gradually brighten before you wake up, mimicking the natural sunrise.

In the evenings, the clocks slowly dim to help the body adjust to the earlier darkness.

Expect to pay from $20 to $200 for the electronic devices.