Davis beats Garcia by TKO, retains WBA lightweight title

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Gervonta Davis has retained his WBA lightweight title by beating Hector Luis Garcia by TKO.

Davis won after the match was stopped following eight rounds because of injury to Garcia. The Baltimore native improved to 28-0 with 26 knockouts.

The match was stopped for more than a minute in the eighth round when there was an altercation in the stands ringside.

Earlier this week, Davis was arrested on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm charges in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday.

Later, the woman who claimed the Baltimore native assaulted her said she made "unnecessary call", in a social media post.

Davis is scheduled to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in an unrelated hit-and-run incident in November 2020.

He is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He is facing 14 charges, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. He also is facing a civil suit.

Davis is next scheduled to face Ryan Garcia in a highly anticipated showdown in April.

This was the first big boxing event at what's now known as Capital One Arena in Washington since Mike Tyson's final fight in 2005.

