Florida man indicted for murder of his ex-wife and her boyfriend in Maryland

A Florida man was indicted Thursday in connection with the murder of his ex-wife and her boyfriend in Frederick County, Maryland, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

David Turner, 35, of Miami, Florida, was charged with interstate travel to commit domestic violence and use of a firearm, court records show. He was initially charged with two counts of murder, according to our previous reporting.

According to the indictment, Turner traveled to Maryland to kill his former wife, Crimea Baker. During the incident, deputies claim Turner also shot and killed Baker's boyfriend, Sean Lange.

In December 2024, Turner was extradited from Florida to Maryland and ordered to be held without bond.

Double murder in Frederick County

According to court documents, Baker and Lange were found dead in their New Market home on Aug. 25, 2024. They were found in an upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Nearly 40 shell casings were recovered from the scene, deputies said.

Frederick County Sheriff's deputies reported that four children, all 13 years old and younger, were also found in the home uninjured. The children hid until the morning, and a 10-year-old called police for help, officials said.

Deputies later confirmed that Baker was the mother of all four children and Lange was the father of one.

According to Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, the kids went to live with a family member in Maryland after the murder.

"They are devastated," Sheriff Jenkins said after the incident. "Their lives will never be the same, but I believe physically, they're okay and they're with family and they're safe."