Ex-husband arrested after double murder inside Frederick County home

BALTIMORE -- David Phillip Turner, 33, has been arrested and accused of killing Crimea Baker and Sean Lange in New Market last month.

Turner has been arrested in Fort Lauderdale, and charged with two counts of murder and home invasion, according to the Fredrick County Sheriff's Office.

The FBI and several Miami police agencies were involved in the arrest. Turner was arrested over the weekend.

Deputies said Turner is the ex-husband of Baker and the father of three of the four children, who were found unharmed in the home.

Lange is the father of one of the children, according to police.

Police said the children were all 13 years old or younger, and hid until morning when they believed it was safe.