Florida man extradited to Maryland, held without bond for Frederick County double murder

FREDERICK COUNTY -- A man who was arrested in South Florida for a double murder in Frederick County, Maryland has been extradited to the state and ordered to be held without bond, court officials said Thursday.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, Frederick County Sheriff's deputies found a man and woman dead inside a home in New Market. They were later identified as Crimea Malita Baker, 33, and Sean Antoine Lange, 34.

Baker and Lange were found in an upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. More than 40 shell casings were recovered from the home.

Deputies said four children, all 13 or younger, were also found inside the home unharmed. The children hid until the morning when they felt it was safe to come out.

Officials later revealed Baker was the mother of all four children and Lange was the father of one of them. The two were living together.

In September, Baker's ex-husband, 33-year-old David Phillip Turner, was taken into custody in Ft. Lauderdale and was charged with two counts of murder.

This week, Turner was extradited from Broward County to Frederick County where he waived his bond review hearing and was ordered to be held without bond, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

After the murder, Frederick County Sheriff Jenkins said Baker's kids were living with family in Maryland.

"They are devastated," Sheriff Jenkins said. "Their lives will never be the same, but I believe physically, they're okay and they're with family and they're safe."