D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- Washington, D.C. police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in the District.

The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for a Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.

Officers were called to 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday detective still have not identified a motive in the shooting. 

First published on August 22, 2022 / 2:28 PM

