Cyclosporiasis still on the rise in Maryland, surpassing last year's total cases

Maryland's cyclosporiasis cases continue to rise by the dozens, as the nationwide outbreak stretches on for another week.

The state Department of Health says it has confirmed 148 cases of the parasitic illness so far this year, with 144 of them reported since May 1.

Cases in Maryland have been climbing steadily by about 30-40 each week -- from 32, to 69, then 110 over the past month. The new total now surpasses the number of cases last year, which topped out at 128. In 2024, there were 204 total cases.

Nationwide outbreak continues to spread

The cyclosporiasis outbreak is also the nation's largest -- with nearly 2,000 cases confirmed so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illness causes severe diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues that can last for days or even weeks. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, bloating, cramping, extreme fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, and low-grade fever.

The Food and Drug Administration has been working to identify the source of the outbreak, which is believed to be linked to iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in Mexico.

How to avoid catching the illness

Doctors say the cyclospora parasite is spread when water that's contaminated with feces finds its way onto fresh produce.

Health experts warn consumers to rinse fruit and vegetables thoroughly before eating, or heat produce to 158 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate the parasite.

The Department of Health urges the public to avoid drinking untreated water from lakes or streams, to avoid touching human or animal feces, and to wash hands after using the toilet or changing diapers, as well as before handling or eating food.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to contact their health care provider.