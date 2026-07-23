Maryland's cyclospora outbreak surpasses 100 cases, as FDA continues to investigate the source

A nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak continues to sicken people across Maryland, where there are now more than 100 confirmed cases of the parasitic illness.

Doctors say the cyclospora parasite causes severe diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues that can last for days or even weeks. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, bloating, cramping, extreme fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss and low-grade fever.

The Food and Drug Administration is working to identify a source of the outbreak, believed to be linked to iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in Mexico. Last week, Taylor Farms said it was "voluntarily removing" the lettuce in question, and Taco Bell pulled it from its restaurants.

Despite a false positive test over the weekend, the FDA said in a statement Monday, "this false-positive lab sample DOES NOT change the basis for FDA's ongoing outbreak investigation or the overwhelming epidemiological data supporting the current voluntary recall by Taylor Farms."

Health experts say cyclosporiasis can be spread by ingesting irrigation water that's contaminated with feces, and that water often finds its way onto fresh produce. Symptoms can take about a week to appear, making it more difficult to trace where the parasite came from.

Consumers should rinse fruit and vegetables thoroughly before eating, or heat produce to 158 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate the parasite.

Cyclosporiasis cases continue to rise in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday it had confirmed 110 cases of cyclosporiasis in the state this year, with 106 of those cases reported between May 1 and July 21. The health department said 27 of the cases were "acquired domestically," 47 were "acquired internationally" and 36 required further investigation.

The number of cases stood at 69 last week, and 32 the week before that -- more than tripling in the span of three weeks.

The health department says cases often increase during the summer months, from May 1 to Aug. 31.

Last year, a total of 128 cases were confirmed statewide, with 18 reported between May 1 and July 7. In 2024, there were 204 cases, with 19 reported during the same window.

The latest nationwide outbreak was first reported in May and has since spread to at least 34 states. More than 1,600 people have become ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, state health departments have reported much higher tallies. No deaths have been reported.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to contact their health care provider. Click here for the latest guidance from the Maryland Department of Health.