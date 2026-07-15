Cyclosporiasis cases more than double in Maryland in past week, as stomach parasite spreads nationwide

Cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness that causes severe diarrhea, more than doubled in Maryland over the past week, health officials say.

Doctors say the cyclospora parasite causes major gastrointestinal issues that can last for days or even weeks. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, bloating, cramping, extreme fatigue and loss of appetite.

Last week, the state's Department of Health said it had confirmed 32 cases of cyclosporiasis so far in 2026, with 28 reported since May 1. MedStar Health said at least one case was confirmed in Baltimore.

On Wednesday, the health department said the number of cases has jumped to 69, with 65 reported from May 1 to July 14.

CDC investigating cyclospora outbreak

This latest cyclosporiasis outbreak has sickened thousands of people across the country this summer, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still working to pinpoint a source.

Health experts say cyclosporiasis can be spread by ingesting irrigation water that's contaminated with feces, and that water often finds its way onto fresh produce.

Symptoms can take about a week to appear, making it more difficult to trace where the parasite came from.

Maryland health officials said last week cases often increase during the summer months, from May 1 to Aug. 31.

A total of 128 cases were confirmed statewide in 2025, with 18 reported between May 1 and July 7. There were 204 cases in 2024, with 19 reported during the same window.

Cyclosporiasis and food safety

Experts say the safest approach is to follow general food safety precautions, like rinsing produce thoroughly before consuming, or heating it to 158 degrees Fahrenheit, or 70 degrees Celsius, to eliminate the parasite.

The state health department shared these additional recommendations Wednesday: