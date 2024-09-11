Curtis Bay resident calls 1.75 million CSX settlement over 2021 explosion a "slap in the face"

Curtis Bay resident calls 1.75 million CSX settlement over 2021 explosion a "slap in the face"

Curtis Bay resident calls 1.75 million CSX settlement over 2021 explosion a "slap in the face"

BALTIMORE – Drawing close to three years after an explosion at the CSX coal terminal in Curtis Bay, some residents will soon see a payout from a class action lawsuit.

On Wednesday, a federal judge gave the green light for the freight railroad company to settle at the 1.75-million-dollar mark.

But David Jones, a resident of the Curtis Bay community calls the deal 'too little.'

"It's a slap in the face to this community," Jones said.

In previous statements, CSX wrote in part, "The CSX Curtis Bay coal pier has been operating for over 140 years without an incident like this and we remain thankful that the one-time event did not result in any injuries."

Jones says despite this, their community was covered in coal dust afterward.

"It's like living a nightmare, it really is," Jones said. "I tell people all the time, most people say, 'why don't you just move?' I have the ability to move but this is my home, this is my neighborhood."

CSX also reached a settlement agreement with the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) in 2022 stemming from the explosion.

The terms required CSX to pay the agency a $1500 penalty and take a series of corrective actions.

Plus, the company was ordered to give $100,000 to a community organization for an environmental project that benefited the neighborhood and residents.

"The problem is until a heavy fine is set or a heavy settlement is set, nothing's ever going to change," David Jones said.

Less than two weeks ago, the MDE released a draft permit that would allow the coal terminal to continue operating for another 5 years.

A public comment hearing will be held on October 10 at 6 p.m. at the Curtis Bay Recreation Center to discuss the permit.