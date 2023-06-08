CSX announces 5$ million donation to B&O Railroad Museum in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The CSX Corporation announced Thursday, a $5 million donation to the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore.

The donation will be used to build the "CSX Bicentennial Garden", an amphitheater and multi-purpose space for community gatherings. The building of the bicentennial garden is part of a larger $30 million renovation to the campus ahead of the bicentennial anniversary in 2027.

"Today, we celebrate another great partnership between CSX and the State of Maryland as we honor the birthplace of American railroading, the B&O Railroad Museum," Governor Wes Moore said Thursday. Moore added that the renovation serves the administration's goal of connecting institutions with neighboring communities.

"We are profoundly grateful to CSX for their extraordinary commitment to the preservation and celebration of our nation's railroad heritage," Kris Hoellen, Executive Director of the B&O Railroad Museum said. "This significant contribution of $5 million dollars marks a milestone in our campaign towards transforming our campus in preparation for the 200th anniversary of American railroading in 2027."