Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton bring world-class soccer to Maryland fans

BALTIMORE -- Maryland soccer fans are fired up to see a world-class soccer match Wednesday evening in Annapolis.

English Premier League soccer teams Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are taking to the pitch at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

"You don't often get to see an English soccer team come play in the U.S.," said Virginia resident Killian Laschalt.

Made up of 20 teams, the English Premier League is the top tier of men's soccer in England. These are world-class athletes who are used to playing for packed stadiums and a TV audience in the billions.

"There's actually a Colombian player that plays for Crystal Palace, his name is Daniel Munoz, he's a defender," soccer fan Bryan Bolanos said. "I actually kind of want them to win for that reason."

Laschalt said he's been following Crystal Palace for about seven years.

"I wanted to support an underdog, they've kind of come from the bottom and they're obviously very talented right now," Laschalt said.

For the first time, Laschalt will be able to cheer Crystal Palace on from the stands instead of watching them on a screen

"I'm just looking forward to seeing the players I watch on TV, in person," Laschalt said. "I think it's a unique experience to do in the U.S. to watch an English team come and play."

The Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers soccer match in Annapolis is part of their East Coast U.S. tour called the "Stateside Cup."

Crystal Palace Club Ambassador Mark Bright said this tour is a way to get players ready for their real season in August.

"Both teams are looking for the same thing, to hit some form, get some groove, some pattern of play and integrate the new players into the system," Bright said.

Since arriving in Maryland, Crystal Palace held training at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, attended an Orioles game and had a meet-and-greet with fans in Baltimore.

"Packed with Palace fans," Bright said. "And it just seems so strange. We're so far away from home and we've had so many fans come out to see us."

Bolanos hopes hosting the Premier League teams in Annapolis will continue to build excitement around professional soccer in Maryland.

"In Maryland, it's not too common or very popular, I guess because all the other sports are more talked about," Bolanos said. "So it's amazing that they're coming all the way from the UK to play here."

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement the city is grateful the Premier League chose to bring the Stateside Cup to Annapolis, and hopes it will get even more people into soccer.