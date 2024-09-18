Critical Inner Harbor revitalization measure appealed to the Maryland Supreme Court

BALTIMORE - The Maryland State Board of Elections has appealed to the state's highest court after a judge ruled to nullify a major ballot measure needed to revitalize the Inner Harbor.

Question F asks voters if they agree with rezoning portions of the Inner Harbor to allow Baltimore-based developer David Bramble to replace the pavilions at the city's waterfront with a mixed-use complex.

However, an Anne Arundel County judge ruled the ballot question unconstitutional.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the city's law department filed a motion to intervene and join the State Board of Elections in their appeal to the Maryland Supreme Court.

"We don't believe that, first and foremost, the judge in Anne Arundel County should be telling the residents of Baltimore what to do," Scott said.

As it stands now, the ballot question will still be on November's ballot, but the results will be nullified.

Issues with Question F

A group of private citizens led by attorney Thiru Vignarajah argued the wording of Question F was confusing and misleading.

"You have to have language in front of you that allows you to cast a meaningful and intelligent vote," Vignarajah said. "Question F did not do that."

Vignarajah calls Question F a legislative act that supports Bramble, who is responsible for the proposed $900 million Harborplace redevelopment.

"They were trying to cut out 4.5 acres of public park land and hand it over to a developer that had given tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations," Vignarajah said.

"I vehemently disagree"

Mayor Scott called the judge's ruling an insult and an overstep of authority on a vote that would give Baltimore residents a say on a rezoning measure that would make way for a reimagined Baltimore waterfront.

"I vehemently disagree with the opinion that it's too complicated for the average Baltimore City voter," Scott said. "I think that's very disrespectful to the voters of Baltimore City."