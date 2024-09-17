Major blow to Harborplace redevelopment plans draws ire of Baltimore leaders

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City leaders are questioning an Anne Arundel County judge's ruling that calls a crucial ballot question needed for the redevelopment at the Inner Harbor unconstitutional.

The ruling, which the Maryland State Board of Elections can appeal, delivered a major blow to the Harborplace redevelopment plans.

"I think that the judge overstepped," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "A judge from Anne Arundel County shouldn't be telling the voters what to do."

Question F asks voters if they agree with rezoning portions of the Inner Harbor to allow Baltimore-based developer David Bramble to replace the pavilions at the city's waterfront with a mixed-use complex.

The question will still appear on the ballot despite the judge's decision, but the results will be nullified.

Baltimore City Councilmember Eric Costello, who represents the Inner Harbor's district, called the judge's ruling, "Absolutely shameful."

"There is no scenario in which a judge from another jurisdiction should be able to determine whether or not voters of this city get to have a say in this matter," Costello continued. "The voters in this city deserve to have a say in this matter and that was taken away."

Efforts to block Question F

The plans for the Harborplace revitalization have stirred much controversy.

A group, called Inner Harbor Coalition, led by attorney Thiru Vignarajah, argued the wording of Question F was confusing and misleading and pushed for a judge to take a second look.

The group previously tried to have their ballot question blocking the project placed on the ballot but failed to get enough signatures.

"You have a city that tried to put a confusing charter amendment in front of the people and mislead them to support building luxury towers and parking garages on our most blessed public space," Vignarajah said. "The court wasn't going to allow the voters to be misled in doing something that significant."

Elections board can appeal

The Maryland State Board of Elections scheduled an emergency closed meeting Tuesday evening. They have a few days to decide whether to appeal the judge's decision to the Maryland Supreme Court.

Ballots are expected to be sent to voters starting next week.