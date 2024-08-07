Crematorium proposal has north Baltimore residents pushing back over air quality impact

BALTIMORE - Residents are pushing back against a proposed crematorium in a north Baltimore neighborhood, arguing that it will impact their quality of air.

In a plan first introduced in 2020, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services is working to open the crematorium at their location along York Road.

MDE sets rules, restrictions

The Maryland Department of the Environment says that to operate the crematorium, there are specific rules and restrictions that are set in place to help limit any type of pollution.

The department announced a tentative determination that the crematorium, if built, will meet air quality standards, and said all operations and emissions will be closely monitored and recorded with restrictions on how many bodies can be cremated per hour.

"Not pleased at all"

At a public meeting on Wednesday, residents said they are concerned about the crematorium's long-lasting effect on their community.

"I'm not pleased at all," neighbor Donna Blackwell said.

Essential service

The owner of the funeral homes told WJZ the crematorium would be an essential service to the community.

"I'm not going to bring anything into the community that's not going to be helpful," Vaughn Greene said. "And again, I'm providing services because these are services the community is asking me for."

"Threat to their health"

Greene's proposed plans have gained opposition from from neighbors who have concerns about emissions and air pollution.

"We need to know that the pollution that comes out is not going to be a threat to their health," said Dan Pontious, the President of the York Road Partnership.

Residents argue they want stricter regulations when it comes to clean air.

"What are the long-term effects?" said Cindy Camp, who lives within 200 feet from the funeral home and said the area is already dealing with pollution. "We already live on one of the busiest corridors as far as toxins and pollutions and emissions, so that's my concern, we don't need to add to any more of that."