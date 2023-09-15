Crash with multiple vehicles shuts down I-95 near White Marsh
BALTIMORE -- Multiple northbound lanes of I-95 are closed Friday morning in White Marsh for a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
Northbound I-95 is closed between White Marsh Boulevard and MD-152.
The crash involved five vehicles, according to a CHART report around 7 a.m. It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries.
