Crash with multiple vehicles shuts down I-95 near White Marsh

BALTIMORE -- Multiple northbound lanes of I-95 are closed Friday morning in White Marsh for a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Northbound I-95 is closed between White Marsh Boulevard and MD-152.

The crash involved five vehicles, according to a CHART report around 7 a.m. It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

NB I-95 CLOSED between White Marsh Blvd and MD-152 #WJZ pic.twitter.com/xgx9JcLnNL — Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) September 15, 2023