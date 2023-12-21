Crash shuts down I-83 in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- A crash has shut down I-83 in both directions Thursday morning in Baltimore County, according to Maryland highway officials.
The crash happened on I-83 North before Exit 36 in Parkton, officials said. The crash was first reported at 6:47 a.m. by the Maryland Coordinated Highways Action Response Team.
Commuters are asked to use Old York Road as an alternate route.
No further information was immediately available about the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
