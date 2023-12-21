Watch CBS News
Crash shuts down I-83 in Baltimore County

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- A crash has shut down I-83 in both directions Thursday morning in Baltimore County, according to Maryland highway officials. 

The crash happened on I-83 North before Exit 36 in Parkton, officials said. The crash was first reported at 6:47 a.m. by the Maryland Coordinated Highways Action Response Team

Commuters are asked to use Old York Road as an alternate route. 

No further information was immediately available about the crash. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 7:57 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

