Watch CBS News
Local

Crash hospitalizes two people in Havre De Grace Saturday morning

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Saturday morning news roundup | March 2, 2024
Your Saturday morning news roundup | March 2, 2024 01:23

BALTIMORE- Officials from the Harford County Fire Department are investigating a crash that hospitalized two people to in Have De Grace, Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of I-95 near exit 89, Level Road (MD 155) around 6:30 a.m., causing all southbound lanes near the exit to be closed for a few hours. Those lanes are now open.

The extend of the victims' injuries have not been released.

Units from Susquehanna Hose Company, Aberdeen Fire Department, and Harford County Department of Emergency services are on the scene of the accident.  

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more information.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 11:22 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.