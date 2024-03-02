Crash hospitalizes two people in Havre De Grace Saturday morning

BALTIMORE- Officials from the Harford County Fire Department are investigating a crash that hospitalized two people to in Have De Grace, Saturday morning.

Volunteer Firefighters from @SusquehannaHose and @AFDco2MD and 2 @HarfordCoDES EMS units are on scene of a vehicle crash that has all lanes of southbound I-95 closed past exit 89, Level Road (MD-155), in #HavreDeGraceMD. Use an alternate route. #MDTraffic

Pic from Tom Phelan. pic.twitter.com/0oLvjqALWd — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) March 2, 2024

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of I-95 near exit 89, Level Road (MD 155) around 6:30 a.m., causing all southbound lanes near the exit to be closed for a few hours. Those lanes are now open.

The extend of the victims' injuries have not been released.

Units from Susquehanna Hose Company, Aberdeen Fire Department, and Harford County Department of Emergency services are on the scene of the accident.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more information.