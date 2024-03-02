Crash hospitalizes two people in Havre De Grace Saturday morning
BALTIMORE- Officials from the Harford County Fire Department are investigating a crash that hospitalized two people to in Have De Grace, Saturday morning.
The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of I-95 near exit 89, Level Road (MD 155) around 6:30 a.m., causing all southbound lanes near the exit to be closed for a few hours. Those lanes are now open.
The extend of the victims' injuries have not been released.
Units from Susquehanna Hose Company, Aberdeen Fire Department, and Harford County Department of Emergency services are on the scene of the accident.
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more information.
