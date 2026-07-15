Some roads around unstable Glen Burnie building reopened to help businesses

Anne Arundel County has reopened access to some businesses near the structurally compromised Empire Towers building while announcing financial assistance for businesses still impacted by the ongoing emergency.

County officials shifted the safety perimeter around the building by about 8 feet after consulting with structural engineers and reassessing public safety risks.

The change allows customers and employees to reach businesses at 512 and 514 Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie, Maryland, that are outside the collapse zone but were inaccessible because of road closures.

Officials said the detour provides a safe route to businesses that have been affected by the instability of the parking garage underneath, which forced an evacuation on July 9, followed by road closures and a safety perimeter around the building.

"We wanted to give people the most opportunity to get around still without impact but still staying within the safety recommendations," Anne Arundel County Fire Department Communications Director Jennifer MacAllair said.

Next steps for Empire Towers work

The disruptions started on July 9 after a 911 call reported concrete and debris on the floor of the building's underground parking garage.

First responders evacuated about 100 people, and the county established a 150-foot safety perimeter around the privately owned 10-story office building.

County officials said the damage occurred during unpermitted construction work in the underground parking garage.

"This serves as a reminder of the importance of going through the inspections and permit process to ensure safety for the community," Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management Director Preeti Emrick said.

Officials said the county's Inspections and Permits Department will determine whether penalties will be issued for the unpermitted work.

The building owner has hired a licensed structural engineering firm to stabilize and repair the damaged garage.

"County inspectors will conduct routine inspections throughout to ensure compliance with approved plans and code," Emrick said.

Assistant Fire Chief Larry Schultz said engineers have not yet been able to fully assess the damage because the garage remains too dangerous to enter.

"The contractors who have shared information with us have deemed that it's too dangerous for them to go into until shoring is put in place," Schultz said.

County officials said the next step is to shore up and stabilize the structure before the safety perimeter can be removed. They said they are not aware of any previous code violations at Empire Towers.

How affected businesses can get help

A nearby business owner said reopening the roadway has allowed operations to return to normal, but estimated losing about $15,000 during the multi-day closure.

The county also announced a grant program for businesses located inside the safety perimeter around Empire Towers.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants starting at $2,500, and county officials are encouraging owners to apply as soon as possible. Applications are now open at this website.

For questions, contact the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) at info@aaedc.org. The county launched a webpage with updates.