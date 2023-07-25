Watch CBS News
Cowser's RBI double gives Orioles 3-2 win over Phillies

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Colton Cowser's RBI double in the top of the ninth lifted the red-hot Orioles to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Monday evening.

Cowser's two-out hit plated Gunnar Henderson for what proved to be the winning run.

Cionel Perez pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for the save. The Phillies stranded two runners on base to end the game.

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer lasted seven innings and allowed one run on three base hits.

Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg also drove in runs for the Orioles.

The Orioles (62-38) now lead Tampa by 2.5 games in the American League East.

The Orioles will play the Phillies at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the second game of the three-game series.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 9:26 PM

