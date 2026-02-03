Surveillance video captures moments before Baltimore County police shoot armed man

Surveillance video obtained by WJZ captured the moments just before a man was shot by Baltimore County police in Rosedale.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to the 4900 block of Hazlewood Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 31, for reports of shots fired. Officers found shell casings at the scene and soon received another call about an armed subject down the street, near the Charlie Brown Liquor Store.

According to police, the armed man refused to drop his weapon, leading to the shooting.

Surveillance video

In the video, a man is seen running up the street, followed by several Baltimore County Police officers with their guns drawn.

Moments later, just out of view, dozens of gunshots are heard.

"It's unknown who fired first at this time. The investigation will determine that. Homicide detectives are investigating the situation," said Det. Anthony Shelton with the Baltimore County Police Department.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police confirm at the latest check that he was in stable condition.

"They confronted the subject, who took off running. He ducked near cars, and shots were fired. We don't know who shot first," said Det. Shelton.

It's hard to tell in the video if the man has his gun drawn or not, but Baltimore County police said he was armed.

"The officer stated that he saw the subject with a gun, and a gun was also located on the scene close by to where the subject was taken into custody," said Det. Shelton.

Baltimore County Police are still investigating the incident and what led up to the initial shots being fired.

Officials said four officers have been put on leave during the investigation.