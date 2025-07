Baltimore Boxing Champion Gervonta Davis arrested on Misdemeanor Battery Charge and more top stories

Baltimore County Police are investigating a suspicious package located near the 900 block of Middle River Road.

The department shared the hazardous device team has been requested.

Police urge residents to avoid the area at this time.