Councilman Izzy Patoka launches campaign for Baltimore County Executive

Baltimore County Councilman Israel "Izzy" Patoka is expected to launch his campaign for county executive on Monday evening.

He is vying to replace Kathy Klausmeier, who is currently serving the final two years of a term vacated by Johnny Olszewski after he was elected to represent Maryland in Congress.

Patoka's campaign for County Executive

Patoka has served two terms as a county councilmember and is joining the race for executive with more than 20 years of experience in local and state government, he said in a statement.

Patoka said his agenda includes ensuring Baltimore County gets a strong inspector general, a topic that created controversy for local leaders in July.

The councilman was an outspoken supporter of Inspector General Kelly Madigan, who founded the IG's office in 2020.

Madigan was told by Klausmeier that she would need to reapply for the role, sparking backlash from local leaders and residents. Klausmeier ultimately nominated Khadija Walker, who failed to get the council's approval in early August.

"We have this binary choice of yes, we accept this nominee, or we don't," Patoka said in July. "A majority of members have said that they really are only going to support Madigan – including me."

The incident caused debate about the appointment process, leading Patoka to propose creating an Inspector General Appointment Board to select future IGs.

The proposal would create a seven-member board to appoint and reappoint the county's inspector general.

Patoka's plans for county executive include using his experience to grow the local economy and maintain an efficient and accountable government, he said in a statement.

He also emphasized his goal of combating the influence of developers.

"Patoka has taken on developers to prevent the overcrowding of public schools, introduced legislation to strengthen the office of the inspector general, established zoning tools to promote affordable housing and is widely regarded for his responsiveness to Constituents," his office said.

Race for Baltimore County Executive

County Councilman Julian Jones Jr. also announced his candidacy for county executive, with the goal of becoming the first Black person to assume the role.

"Baltimore County is at a crossroads, facing both unprecedented challenges and unparalleled opportunities, and we need bold, compassionate and experienced leadership to meet the moment," he said in a statement.

Jones was elected to the council in 2014 and is the only person chosen to serve as council chairman three times in a row, he said in his campaign announcement.

He plans to engage with the community, strengthen the county's economy, improve public safety and ensure excellent schools in the community.

His priorities also include supporting job creation and providing increased training for first responders.