Baltimore Councilman Mark Conway considers challenging Congressman Mfume in Democratic Primary

Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway filed paperwork and is considering running against U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume in the 2026 Democratic Primary, according to his spokesperson.

"The mounting cost of politics as usual, especially in the face of growing threats to Baltimore's future, has weighed heavily on Councilman Conway," his spokesperson, Luca Amayo, said. "He is consulting with residents and community leaders as he carefully considers all paths forward to best serve the people of Baltimore."

Conway currently represents Baltimore's 4th District. Mfume represents Maryland's 7th Congressional District, which includes most of Baltimore and some of Baltimore County.

Who is Mark Conway?

Conway was elected to the council in 2020. He serves as Chair of the Baltimore Council's Public Safety and Government Operations Committee.

He is also a member of the Economic and Community Development; Health, Environment, and Technology; and Rules and Legislative Oversight committees.

The New York native came to Maryland to study government, politics and philosophy at the University of Maryland.

He later began working as an analyst in the Baltimore Mayor's Office of CitiStat and was promoted to Deputy Director, where he analyzed city agencies to improve their performance.

During his time in the council, Conway has supported bills that address climate change, police accountability, and neighborhood revitalization.

Who is Kweisi Mfume?

Rep. Mfume has represented Maryland's 7th District since 2020. He was seated after a special election following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings in 2019.

Mfume also represented the 7th District in the House between 1987 and 1996.

The Baltimore native graduated from Morgan State University and later returned to serve as a professor of political science and communications.

He previously served as Chair of the City Council's Committee on Health Policy.

As a Congressmember, Mfume has been a strong advocate for business and civil rights legislation.