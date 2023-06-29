Baltimore-area universities, organizations react to Supreme Court decision on affirmative action

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the use of affirmative action in higher education in a vote Thursday, declaring that the race-conscious admission policies of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina violated the Constitution.

Since the controversial ruling, Maryland organizations and institutions have publicly commented on the decision.

"The decision handed down today by the Supreme Court undermines the importance of diversity in all its forms, as well as the role diversity has played in the intellectual advancements of our society and higher education," Coppin State President Anthony Jenkins said in a statement. "The Court's ruling will have a range of short and long-term consequences, including a chilling effect on campuses where students of color and students from underrepresented backgrounds question whether they belong, are accepted, and are valued"

Johns Hopkins University also made a public statement, saying they will maintain their commitment to maintaining a diverse educational community, amid the Supreme Court decision.

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland condemned the ruling, saying Maryland higher education institutions will negatively impact Black students.

"The impacts of this ruling will be far-reaching and stand to impede the social mobility of Black students in Maryland and across the nation... The Supreme Court has delivered a monumental setback in the cause for educational and economic justice, but the Legislative Black Caucus will continue this critical fight for diversity and equal opportunity at our higher education institutions.

Discussions surrounding education and diversity continue as organizations and institutions react to the court's decision.

This is a developing story and will be updated.