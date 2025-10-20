Cooler weather returns to Maryland this week

Hang on to your hats today! Winds are really kicking up across Maryland as high pressure settles to our south and low pressure to our north moving away from the area. Expect steady winds around 20 mph with gusts that could top 35 or even 40 mph at times. It'll feel cooler than it looks, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. The good news — those winds back off quickly after sunset, leaving us with a calm, clear night and just a few thin clouds drifting through. Lows drop into the 40s by daybreak.

MARYLAND TUESDAY & TUESDAY NIGHT — MILDER AIR, THEN A QUICK FRONT

Tuesday brings a nice break from the chill. As high pressure slides offshore, we'll tap into a milder south breeze that nudges highs into the upper 60s and low 70s — perfect for any afternoon plans. Out west in the mountains, it stays cooler in the 50s. A weak cold front sweeps through Tuesday night, but it won't have much moisture to work with. Expect just a few spotty showers, mainly north of Baltimore and across western Maryland. Most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and 50s, with 30s possible in the valleys out west.

MARYLAND MIDWEEK — BACK TO BREEZY AND COOL

Behind the front, cooler air filters in again on Wednesday. Winds turn gusty from the west, especially in the higher elevations where a few lingering showers may hang around. For the rest of the state, it's dry and mostly sunny — highs in the 60s east of I-81, 50s western Maryland, and 40s in the higher elevations of far western Maryland. Skies stay mostly clear Wednesday night with lows in the 30s and 40s.

MARYLAND LATE WEEK & WEEKEND — DRY, COOL, AND WATCHING THE SOUTH

Thursday stays a bit breezy with winds up to 25 mph and very dry air, especially in western Maryland. That could raise some minor fire weather concerns, depending on how much rain (if any) falls with Tuesday's front. Friday looks calmer and brighter as high pressure takes over again — another crisp, dry autumn day.

By the weekend, we're keeping an eye on a developing storm out west that may head toward the Southeast U.S. Some models bring it close enough to give us clouds or a few showers by Saturday, while others weaken it completely. For now, the trend looks mostly dry through the weekend, but we'll be watching that system closely.