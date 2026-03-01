Cooler start to March, Wintry weather returns early in the week

Happy Sunday and welcome to March, Maryland!

After a spectacularly spring-like day on Saturday, we return to more of a winter feel on Sunday. Wintry weather is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Colder air returns

A "backdoor cold front" moved through on Sunday morning, bringing cooler air for the second half of the weekend along with a few showers that were detected by radar. That type of cold front simply moves in a different direction than what is typical. In this case, the front moved from north to south.

Sunday will not feel like Saturday did. High temperatures will be 10-15° cooler for the second half of the weekend. This afternoon, expect temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. A breezy wind will make it feel slightly cooler. Sunshine will mix with clouds through the day. Some points of the day may be more cloudy than sunny.

Tonight, temperatures fall into the 20s before a colder day on Monday. Prepare for a day that only climbs into the 30s to start the work week.

Alert day for Tuesday morning

A few snow showers are possible Monday afternoon south of Baltimore. A better chance for snow develops late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Snow will move from south to north through the early morning hours. Some sticking is possible after a colder day on Monday. At some point, snow will transition to freezing rain for some neighborhoods and plain rain for others. This will depend on the temperatures in any given location. The timing of the snow and freezing rain will coincide with the morning commute Tuesday. Things could get slick and messy, especially due to the risk of some icing.

As the morning progresses, we'll see a changeover to just rain for the entire area. Temperatures on Tuesday warm into the upper 30s to low 40s by the afternoon.

More spring temperatures

The rest of the week will be a continued warming trend. Wednesday gets into the upper 50s and maybe some low 60s. Thursday and Friday will peak in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday could warm into the low 70s.

These temperatures could be a little lower depending on cloud cover and if we see rain move through. There are low chances for rain from Wednesday into the weekend but no day looks like a complete washout.