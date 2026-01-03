A cool weekend with a few flurries possible in Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

The first weekend of the month will bring mainly quiet weather across the area. A few flurries are possible Saturday evening along with breezier winds on Sunday.

Cool weekend

Our normal high in early January is in mid 40s while the normal morning low ranges in the mid to upper 20s. This afternoon, expect temperatures in the 30s areawide. Partly cloudy skies this morning become increasingly more cloudy as the day goes on.

For the most part, clouds will not produce precipitation this weekend. We do, however, have the chance for a few flurries or light snow showers this evening. Accumulations aren't expected.

Milder temperatures ahead

We'll stay on the cool side for the next few days before the January thaw comes to Maryland.

It'll be slightly milder for Sunday and Monday. Sunday brings breezy winds and more sunshine with an afternoon closer to 40 degrees. Clouds return on Monday with similar temperatures.

By Tuesday, we return to near-normal high temperatures in the mid 40s. Widespread cloudiness remains overhead again.

If you've been looking for milder temperatures, you'll be looking forward to the middle of the upcoming week. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday and Friday also remain on the warmer side in the 50s.

There's a chance for showers Thursday and on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west.