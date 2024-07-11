Concern grows over violence at MTA bus stops after teen stabbed to death

BALTIMORE -- Concern over violence at MTA bus stops in Baltimore is growing after two violent incidents in the same week.

A teen was shot at a bus stop Monday, and a 14-year-old was stabbed to death on a bus Wednesday.

WJZ spoke with witnesses after the stabbing.

"It ain't like it used to be, riding the bus," said Avery Waller, a witness.

Baltimore police said 14-year-old Cortez Lemon was stabbed on an MTA bus around 1:15 p.m. after getting into an argument with 18-year-old Brandon Adams Jr.

Adams was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

"It transpired on the bus and then it caught my attention when he came out yelling for the police," Mike, another witness.

Lemon ran off the bus and collapsed in front of a nearby liquor store. Mike said he tried to save him.

"We just tried to do what we could do before the authorities and stuff came," Mike said.

Lemon died after being taken to a hospital. Police took Adams into custody.

"He's a strong individual. Even though everyone was saying it was his time to go, I could still see him pushing through. So that's why it was shocking to me when I went on the news later on the phone and saw he passed. It's kind of crazy," Mike added.

This is the second incident involving juveniles near an MTA bus stop this week.

On Monday morning, MTA police said a juvenile was shot near the Rogers Avenue bus loop. The child, whose age has not been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There have been no arrests yet in that case.

WJZ reached out to the MTA about safety concerns following these incidents.

"While recent increases in crime in the city have spilled over onto MTA property, they are isolated events and do not depict the full picture of safety and security on our system," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Even still, riders want to see more security.

"Maybe an armed police officer riding on the bus every day with the bus driver," Waller suggested.

Investigators have not released many details about either of these incidents. The names of the suspect and victim in Wednesday's stabbing, and the condition of the child shot on Monday, have not yet been disclosed.