Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies from stabbing on MTA bus in Baltimore, suspect arrested

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man died after he was stabbed on a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore. 

Another man was taken into custody, according to police.

Officers responded around 1:20 p.m. to the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Police found the man with several stab wounds in the 5400 block of Belair Road. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call Baltimore Police Department detectives at 10-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.