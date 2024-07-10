Man dies from stabbing on MTA bus in Baltimore, suspect arrested

BALTIMORE - A man died after he was stabbed on a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.

Another man was taken into custody, according to police.

Officers responded around 1:20 p.m. to the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Police found the man with several stab wounds in the 5400 block of Belair Road. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call Baltimore Police Department detectives at 10-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.