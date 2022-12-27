Watch CBS News
Local

Commuters frustrated over metro subway car derailment

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

Commuters frustrated over subway car derailment
Commuters frustrated over subway car derailment 01:38

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway as the Maryland transportation authority tries to figure out what caused a subway car to partially derail Monday evening.  

The incident caused frustration for metro subway train passengers this morning as their commutes were impacted. 

Around 6 pm on Monday, a metro subway operator reported a derailment as the railcar approached the rogers avenue station platform. 

Five riders were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

This morning, WJZ spoke with riders who were frustrated with how the derailed impacted their morning commute.

"i'm frustrated. i'm frustrated because there's not enough information for the people out here. Don't know if it's because I didn't watch the news last night or what, but I had no idea any of this was going on.", commuter Brian Williams said.

The partially derailed subway car remains on the track.

A bus bridge is currently in place to accommodate passengers, but many of the passengers that I spoke with didn't learn that their commute would be altered until it was too late. 

"You're kind of trapped. You have try to balance understanding that things happen with the fact that you can't rely on the system.", said commuter David Clark.  

Alex Glaze
thumbnail-alex-glaze-bio.jpg

Alex Glaze is an award-winning reporter who joined WJZ in August 2022. Before joining WJZ, Alex worked as a weekend sports anchor in Atlanta, Georgia and Toledo, Ohio. He has also worked as a sports betting analyst for MSG Networks and Cheddar News.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 5:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.