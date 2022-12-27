Commuters frustrated over metro subway car derailment

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway as the Maryland transportation authority tries to figure out what caused a subway car to partially derail Monday evening.

The incident caused frustration for metro subway train passengers this morning as their commutes were impacted.

Around 6 pm on Monday, a metro subway operator reported a derailment as the railcar approached the rogers avenue station platform.

Five riders were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

This morning, WJZ spoke with riders who were frustrated with how the derailed impacted their morning commute.

"i'm frustrated. i'm frustrated because there's not enough information for the people out here. Don't know if it's because I didn't watch the news last night or what, but I had no idea any of this was going on.", commuter Brian Williams said.

The partially derailed subway car remains on the track.

A bus bridge is currently in place to accommodate passengers, but many of the passengers that I spoke with didn't learn that their commute would be altered until it was too late.

"You're kind of trapped. You have try to balance understanding that things happen with the fact that you can't rely on the system.", said commuter David Clark.