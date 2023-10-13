Community MVP: SYP Foundation promoting scholarship, financial empowerment, and public service

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore based non-profit founded by ten young men is giving back to the community that raised them.

Per its mission statement, the SYP Foundation encourages financial empowerment through literacy, scholarship, and public service.

The organization's work includes providing scholarships for high school and college students, food drives, and more.

"We've been fortunate with good schooling, stable jobs, and a supportive environment," SYP Trust Operations Officer James Leverett said. "It's our responsibility to give back because we've received so much."

SYP places an emphasis on ensuring the success of young Black men, by serving as positive role models in the community.

"Our goal is to teach what we've learned and pass on what we've been given," Leverett explained. "We don't want to just talk; we get our hands dirty and do the work ourselves, connecting people with essential resources, especially in financial literacy."

There are multiple ways you can support SYP's mission.

"While financial support through donations on our website is great, spreading the word and volunteering are just as valuable. It's a collective effort," Leverett said.

To donate to the SYP Foundation, you can visit the organization's website.