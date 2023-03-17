Community input sought in search for next Baltimore County superintendent

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools is calling on the community for input as the national search goes on for the district's next superintendent.

The district said it is looking to hear the educational priorities and leadership qualities the community would like to see.

Public forums will be held from Tuesday, March 21, to Thursday, March 23 at schools across the county for the community to voice the educational priorities and leadership qualities they would like to see.

The forums will be hosted by McPherson and Jacobson LLC, the executive search firm selected by the Baltimore County Board of Education.

The district's current superintendent, Darryll Williams, announced in January he would not seek another four-year contract. His term ends at the end of June

The announcement came after the Baltimore County Parent and Student coalition took a no-confidence vote on Williams, citing a lack of leadership skills as a key issue.

Here is the schedule for the forums:

March 21 from 7-8 p.m.

George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, auditorium, 938 York Rd., Towson 21204

Western School of Technology, gymnasium, 100 Kenwood Ave., Baltimore 21228

March 22 from 7-8 p.m.

New Town High School, auditorium, 4931 New Town Blvd., Owings Mills 21117

Perry Hall High School, auditorium, 4601 Ebenezer Rd., Baltimore 21236

March 23 from 7 - 8 p.m.

Chesapeake High School, auditorium, 1801 Turkey Point Rd., Baltimore 21221

Hereford Middle School, cafeteria, 712 Corbett Rd., Monkton 21111