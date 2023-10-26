Community coming together after three-alarm fire destroys Laurel apartment building

BALTIMORE - A massive 3-alarm fire in Laurel ripped through homes, causing a partial collapse at an apartment complex near Route One off of Gorman Road.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services reported that the fire happened just before 11:00 a.m Wednesday.

WJZ is learning more about this fire that left dozens of people without a place to live.

Officials say the fire is still under investigation, but the community is coming together to help those affected.

Two families told WJZ they are grateful for the support they have received after the devastating fire tore through their homes.

They said they lost everything— except their faith.

Now, looking back on what happened they are still in disbelief, but hopeful about building a better life.

"It was just really shocking. I don't know. I really don't know how to feel because anything can happen in an instant," said Sabrina Benitez, an eighth grade student who lived with her father in the building.

Sabrina Benitez said she was at school when she saw a video of her home on fire.

"I was just worried and when I got home. I saw all of the damage and I was like wow that's crazy," said Sabrina.

She and her father Tomas lived on the first floor and weren't home at the time of the fire.

"It's terrible. You know it is very hard to know that you don't have anything," said Tomas Benitez.

Nearby witnesses and neighbors are still in awe of what happened.

"The house kind of just burning down, afterwards once the kids got off of school you could kind of see them lined up," said Darian Cooper.

The Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services confirmed with WJZ the Fire Marshal's Office does not believe the fire was suspicious or set intentionally.

But as everyone continues to stare at the "do not enter" signs on the doors of the chard building they are grateful for one thing— community.

"It's helps to be a part of a community. And that's what it's all about," said Cooper.

"We are okay, our life (will be) better, that's what's important," said Tomas.

The Benitez family and other families we spoke with told us there has been an overwhelming amount of support.

The Red Cross, the apartment leasing office, and countless others in the community have helped them with a place to stay, clothing, food, clothing and more.

The Fire Marshal's Office investigation into the fire continues.