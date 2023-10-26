Massive three-alarm fire destroys apartment building in Laurel in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- A massive three-alarm fire gutted an apartment building Wednesday morning, displacing 26 residents, in Laurel in Howard County.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 9000 block of Stebbing Way, around 11:17 a.m. Wednesday.

The estimated damage is about $1.5 million, according to the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Derrick Brown, a building resident, and father, told WJZ how he was able to get his family out of the building just in time.

"I was lying on my sofa watching TV and my wife and my daughter were in the bedroom lying down and I smelled. What smelled like plastic burning. So I got up, and I looked out of the patio door, and I saw the fire coming up the wall from the bottom level," Brown said.

Brown said he told his family to get outside after seeing the flames.

"When I saw the flames coming up the wall. I ran to the back room and I told my wife to get up and get the baby and get out," Brown recounted.

Firefighters say the Browns, and others who were home at the time of the fire, were evacuated safely. Two dogs, two cats, and a turtle were also rescued.

Fire officials further stated neither residents nor first responders were hurt.

"I am really grateful and gracious to my neighbors. You know, the one young lady, she did give us this little blanket to wrap the baby's legs and some water to drink. And the other gentleman gave me shoes and socks to put on, and they didn't have to do that," Brown said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Some neighbors who live in other buildings within the apartment complex reported helping people evacuate before the fire department arrived at the scene.

"The fire was coming out the roof, so me and a couple neighbors assisted in knocking on doors, making sure nobody else was home," Mike Martin said. "My prayers are with them, and I hope they get through these troubled times."