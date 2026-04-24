Maryland gas station shooting suspect admits to crime in widely shared social media video

There's a new video making the rounds on social media of the suspect in the Columbia, Maryland, gas station shooting from last week.

Shantay Lashay O'Donnell, originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is currently in custody in Broome County, New York, and will face a slew of charges, including first- and second-degree attempted murder, once back in Maryland.

In the video, she not only acknowledges the Howard County gas station shooting but also admits to it.

"I bet he ain't laughing now"

In the four days between the shooting at the Shell gas station along Cradlerock Way and O'Donnell's arrest, she posted a video online.

O'Donnell can be seen sitting in a car in the video, and she said she knows police are looking for her.

"I'm the one that did the shooting at the gas station," O'Donnell said.

She also went on to say how she was "getting ready to rob something right now" and how she doesn't buy things, only steals.

She also hinted at a possible motive.

"I shot that man because he has a demon spirit and he laughed in my face, thought it was funny. I bet he ain't laughing now," O'Donnell said.

Howard County Police officers responded to the Shell close to 8 p.m. last Friday, finding a 65-year-old worker had been shot.

He was transported to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he remains in serious condition, according to police.

Police released a picture and security camera footage showing O'Donnell appearing to fire a gun at someone in the days after the shooting to try to find her.

Tracking her license plate

O'Donnell was arrested nearly 300 miles away from the Shell gas station in Columbia.

The Binghamton Police Department in New York said officers found her in a parking lot in Johnson City, which is near the New York-Pennsylvania line, after her license plate flagged its license plate recognition technology.

Binghamton Police's Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) determined O'Donnell's car was a vehicle of interest in a criminal investigation in Virginia.

She has multiple warrants out for her arrest, according to Binghamton Police, including one for robbery.

Those officers recognized O'Donnell from the security camera footage of the Columbia shooting and helped identify her to Howard County police.

Binghamton Police charged her with illegally possessing two guns when they found her.

Howard County Police said it's still not clear when O'Donnell will be extradited to Maryland or Virginia.