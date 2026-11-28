November is National Scholarship Month, an opportunity to educate families on ways to make college more affordable.

Experts encourage students and parents to explore every available option to lower costs associated with higher education.

From need-based to merit-based scholarships, these gifts can significantly reduce college costs, but many people are unaware of how to find them.

Search the school's website for scholarship information

WJZ spoke to an expert, who says one of the best ways to qualify for a college scholarship is to apply through the school the student plans to attend.

Although third-party scholarships from agencies, organizations, or community groups can be appealing, they often offer lower award amounts and can be highly competitive, according to Jim Wismer of the National Prep Association.

Wismer says to increase the chances of securing aid directly from a college or university, students should apply to schools they're overqualified for. That means their SAT score or GPA should be significantly higher than the school's average applicant.

"Typically, colleges will list out what the requirements for their scholarships are, [and] what the different award amounts are. There are some colleges out there that publish what we call a merit aid grid, and these are super helpful for students and families. They show you, okay, based on this exact GPA and this exact SAT score, here's exactly how many thousands of dollars a year you could get at this university," said Wismer.

A tip for parents

For parents, if you're saving for college with a 529 Plan, be aware that there are new rules regarding how those savings plans can be used.

"Those funds have recently been opened up to a variety of other educational expenses. So, things like registration fees for the SAT or ACT, or even test preparation tutoring to get ready for those tests, sometimes private college counseling expenses," said Wismer.

To learn more about the 529 Plan in Maryland, click here.