Cold start to Christmas week, light mix Tuesday morning in Maryland

This is a cold first full day of winter across Maryland. Early morning temperatures dipped into the upper teens and lower 20s. Highs Monday afternoon will top out in the lower 40s.

There are several chances for messy weather this week, so take advantage of the nicer weather day which are Monday and Wednesday of this week.

Winter cold Monday across Maryland

The first full day of winter in Maryland will be cold and quiet. Morning sunshine will fade to increasing afternoon clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. The good news for this Monday is that wind won't be much of a problem. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 40s. Expect west winds around 5 mph.

With a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky overnight, temperatures won't drop as much as Sunday night. Expect lows in the lower to middle 30s. Our next clipper system will bring us a mixture of light snow, sleet, and rain after midnight and before sunrise Tuesday. With temperatures above freezing, we're not expecting any icy or slick weather, but roads will be wet, so reduce speeds.

Light wintry mix and rain possible Tuesday morning

A messy start to Tuesday morning is likely with pockets of wet snow flakes, sleet pellets, and rain drops. This light wintry mix will fall with ground temperatures at or above freezing, so icy conditions aren't likely. Warmer air will continue to arrive during the morning, which will change any light mix to a some chilly rain showers.

Overall this next area of low pressure is a minor, not a major system. Clouds may even break for late day peeks of sunshine. Highs Tuesday will top out in the middle to upper 40s.

Maryland will enjoy beautiful Christmas Eve. weather

Wednesday will be the nicest weather day of the week ahead. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with early morning temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s. With the help of sunshine and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, we'll see high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

Travel weather will be great up and down the I-95 and I-70 corridors across Maryland.

Gloomy conditions Christmas and beyond in Baltimore

Unfortunately for those looking for a white Christmas across Maryland will be disappointed with this year's forecast. We're expecting some morning showers Christmas with temperatures in the 30s. The day won't be a complete washout as we'll see a break in the shower activity by late Christmas morning through early Christmas evening.

An area of high pressure to our north will allow a back-door cold front to slip southwestward across the region Christmas night into Friday. This means some chilly air will be arriving from Canada. Right now, we're still uncertain about how cold it gets behind this back door cold front. Right now it looks like a chilly rain is likely Christmas night into the start of Kwanza on Friday.

There is the chance for some wintry weather Friday, especially across northern Maryland. Right now the chance is still rather low, but it's something the First Alert Weather Team is watching closely.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates.