FBI, police still searching for man 10 years after alleged murder of wife in Anne Arundel County

It has been ten years since the murder of Palak Patel at an Anne Arundel County Dunkin' Donuts.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department and FBI are now offering $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Patel, who they allege has evaded authorities since allegedly killing his wife on April 12, 2015.

Palak, described by loved ones as caring and kind, was a 21-year-old aspiring teacher who looked forward to having children someday.

On the night of the murder, she and her husband were working together at the Dunkin' Donuts location at 7657 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover when she spoke with family members about her desire to return to India.

Investigators say Bhadreshkumar became enraged during the discussion, leading him to fatally attack his wife.

Police said that in the hours of Patel's murder, Bhadreshkumar worked to evade capture. He allegedly returned to the couple's residence, gathered his personal belongings, and hired a taxi to take him to Newark, New Jersey - roughly 200 miles from the crime scene.

"Palak Patel was described as the most caring and kind person by those who knew and loved her. She was brutally murdered at the hands of her husband, however, the passage of time does not diminish our resolve to bring justice for Palak and her family," Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad said. "We are grateful for our partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in this investigation, and we urge anyone with information to come forward."

Surveillance cameras captured Bhadreshkumar's last known movements the following morning at Newark-Penn Station, after which he vanished.

Bhadreshkumar was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List in 2017. Despite hundreds of tips from the public, he remains at large.

