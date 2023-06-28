Wildfire smoke prompts Code Orange Air Quality Alert in Maryland

BALTIMORE - A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued Wednesday for Maryland.

This is a direct impact from Canadian wildfire smoke returning to the area.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, this won't be as severe as the last round, but it will be notable.

This smoke has been plaguing Chicago and Minneapolis past couple of days.

Code Orange means unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

On a Code Orange Air Quality day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.