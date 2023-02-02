Code Blue Extreme Cold issued in Baltimore as arctic air set to push through

BALTIMORE - Bundle up, Friday night into Saturday morning is going to be cold.

With frigid, arctic air moving into the WJZ coverage area, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Friday evening.

According to the WJZ First Alert Team, highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning.

"With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Friday evening. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold," Dzirasa said. "Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately."

Code Blue Extreme Cold indicates an increased risk for cold injuries or even death for those exposed to low temperatures.

Once a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration is made, public messaging activities are undertaken to encourage safety when outdoors and response partners work to ensure those in need find shelter.

During the Code Blue Extreme Cold season, which began November 15, 2022 and lasts until March 15, 2023, City agencies work together to:

Distribute meals to at-risk senior citizens

Provide home weatherization services

Help individuals apply for energy assistance

Provide additional cold weather education and outreach efforts

Throughout the Code Blue Extreme Cold season, the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services also works with city homeless shelter providers to extend shelter hours and to provide expanded bed capacity as part of their Winter Shelter Plan.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Baltimore City offered these tips for keeping safe in cold weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it's working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

During the winter season, there are several services available to eligible residents to assist with energy expenses.

For more information on energy assistance, residents can call 410-396-5555 or visit the Energy Assistance Program website.

Older residents or caregivers can call Maryland Access Point at 410-396-CARE for assistance completing and mailing energy assistance applications. The Weatherization Assistance Program helps reduce energy expenses by installing energy conservative materials and products in a resident's home.

To check if you are eligible for this free service, visit the Weatherization Assistance Program's website or call 410-396-3023. For more information about Baltimore City's Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health Department's website.