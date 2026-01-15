Code blue extreme cold alert for Baltimore, arctic blast arrives

A powerful arctic cold front swept through Maryland early Thursday morning. There will be two rounds of bitter cold over the next week with the first one arriving Thursday into Friday morning.

Code Blue for Baltimore City as tough cold arrives

After several enjoyable weather days with a pleasant January thaw, the state of Maryland is bracing for another round of bitter and biting cold. The worst of this cold will be felt Thursday night into Friday morning.

Baltimore City has issued a code blue extreme cold alert Thursday night into Friday morning for dangerous cold.

The City Health Commissioner declares a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert based on the following criteria:

When temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below. This threshold can be reached by having a temperature at or below 20˚F with 5 mph sustained winds or a temperature at or below 25˚F with 15 mph sustained winds.



When other conditions (e.g., strong winds, extended periods of cold, sudden cold after a warm period) are deemed by the Health Commissioner to be severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore City residents.

After a day with highs in the lower to middle 30s and wind-chills around 20 degrees, the evening and night time hours will feature potentially dangerous cold with overnight lows near 20, but wind-chills in the single digits and lower teens.

Click here https://health.baltimorecity.gov/emergency-preparedness-response/code-blue for more information about Baltimore City's code blue and resources available during this extreme cold.

Cold weather will continue Friday, but won't feel as extreme by afternoon with highs rebounding into the middle 30s. A gusty southwest breeze will offset the slightly milder temperatures.

Chances for winter weather this weekend in Maryland

Cold weather eases just a bit ahead of another strong cold front on Saturday. Scattered rain and snow showers are expected Saturday across Maryland, ahead of the front. Right now, rain and snow accumulations looks minimal. The best chance of a light accumulation would be north & west of the Baltimore Beltway and that would be mainly on colder and grassy surfaces. Some untreated surfaces may also be slick including bridges, overpasses, on & off ramps.

Before the colder air arrives, high temperatures Saturday should top out in the lower to middle 40s.

A fresh batch of bitter cold blows in Saturday night and Sunday. There is more uncertainty than normal with Sunday's forecast. The chance of measurable snow Sunday appears rather low in Baltimore City, but a light accumulation is possible, especially south and east of the City across parts of the eastern shore and far southern Maryland.

The storm is too close for comfort as any slight adjustment west with the track would bring accumulating snow into the City. Right now most models spare central Maryland from much snow with the greatest chances Sunday afternoon and evening on the eastern shore and beaches. Please continue to check back for updates.

Dangerous cold possible Tuesday across Maryland

Bitter cold settles in early next week. Dress warmly for any Martin Luther King Jr. Day plans. It'll feel like it's in the teens and lower 20s through the afternoon. Wind chills drop to near 0° in the metro Tuesday morning. A First Alert Weather Day is possible on Tuesday, due to the blast of abnormally cold weather.