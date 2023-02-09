Watch CBS News
Cockeysville residents say 'people are very tense' as police still search for armed man

By Kelsey Kushner

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County officials announced Thursday six schools were closed Thursday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County neighborhood residents remained on edge Thursday as police search night and day for an armed man who reportedly shot an officer in their area.

Those who live in Cockeysville, and in particularly the area of Powers Avenue, were told by police to shelter-in-place until notified.

David Emory Linthicum was still on the run Thursday after police said he shot an officer multiple times inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the neighborhood told WJZ they are going to remain inside their homes.

Police officers searched the area, on the ground and with a helicopter in the sky throughout the day.

"It's been pretty crazy up here, and scary, but were trying to stay in the house and hope the kid gets found," neighborhood resident Ann Kimball said.

Police searched for Linthicum for more than 24 hours after he got away when officers responded to a crisis call.

The massive manhunt was assisted by nearby jurisdictions.

"Everybody is a little worried and people are very tense," resident Mary Stude said.

A police chopper circled the surrounding neighborhood Thursday, while officers in full tactical gear drove through the area. 

Stude, a nanny who works in the house across from Linthicums, told WJZ she has never seen anything like this before.

"I feel like I'm in an episode of FBI," she said. 

Roadways are back open so neighbors are allowed back inside their homes but police are encouraging everyone to stay inside and stay safe.

"He needs to be caught and hopefully everybody ends up safe at the end of this," Kimball said.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

