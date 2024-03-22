Coast Guard seeks public help to identify hoax distress caller

BALTIMORE -- Federal investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a caller they say is responsible for at least 16 hoax distress calls coming from the Baltimore area.

Commander Roberto Concepcion is Chief of Response for the Coast Guard. He says since February 17, the Coast Guard has received 16 hoax distress calls from the same individual in the Strawberry Point area of Baltimore.

Transmitting a false signal is a serious federal crime that could lead to 10 years in jail and up to $250,000 in fines. And now the Coast Guard is asking for the public's help to identify the person responsible.

"If we're being called to hoax calls and deployed to areas where there is no distress situation or a distress situation does not exist in that area, then those resources are being used in areas where they could be used for folks who are really in distress."

As the weather warms and activity on Maryland's waters increases, Commander Concepcion says there is a heightened sense of urgency to identify the person behind the series of fake distress calls.

"Our men and women have dedicated their lives to saving lives out there. We could be potentially be putting them in harm's way or in situations that could potentially be deadly."

If you have any information about who is behind these calls, investigators are asking you to reach out through the Coast Guard investigative service tip line 410-576-2555.

There is a $1000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest.