Cloudy Skies Return with a Slight Increase in Humidity

Happy Tuesday everyone!

Today won't be as bright of a day with more clouds expected overhead. Expect cloudy skies through the day with very few, if any, breaks. Due to cloud cover, you won't be able to see wildfire smoke but it remains overhead today. Air quality is expected to fall just one level to "moderate" but air quality monitors say they'll be watching through the day to see if it falls into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.

Temperatures will be similar to Monday with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s. It'll be a little warmer within and just around Baltimore City. Cooler air returns on Wednesday with temperatures warming to around 80° under more cloud cover. We do have a slight rain chance on Wednesday through the end of the work week but it's not very impressive. The next few days will be more dry than not. Humidity may be a bit more noticeable this week in comparison to days past.

Some sunshine returns just in time for the Ravens' first preseason game on Thursday. We're looking at another seasonably cool day Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s.