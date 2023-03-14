Closer Felix Bautista pitches perfect inning in Orioles' spring training debut

BALTIMORE - Closer Felix Bautista made his Orioles' spring training debut in the first inning Tuesday afternoon.

He pitched a perfect inning, and struck out two, as he returned from a sprained knee.

The Orioles won 7-6 over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton.

Bautista's next outing is expected to be on Friday.

The Orioles scored five runs in the second inning, helped by an Adley Rutschman RBI.