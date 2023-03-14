Watch CBS News
Sports

Closer Felix Bautista pitches perfect inning in Orioles' spring training debut

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Closer Felix Bautista made his Orioles' spring training debut in the first inning Tuesday afternoon.

He pitched a perfect inning, and struck out two, as he returned from a sprained knee.

The Orioles won 7-6 over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton.

Bautista's next outing is expected to be on Friday.

The Orioles scored five runs in the second inning, helped by an Adley Rutschman RBI.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.