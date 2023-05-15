Click it, or ticket: First responder reminds others to buckle up after tragic incident

BALTIMORE — As summer travel begins to ramp up on Maryland roadways, the State Department of Transportation (MDOT) is issuing a reminder to drivers about the importance of wearing seatbelts.

The call to action follows a year of tragic losses on the state's roads, with nearly 200 Marylanders dying in accidents as a result of not being buckled up in 2022. One such casualty was a teenager whose story sparked a movement for road safety awareness.

Josh Baney, a first responder, emerged as a strong advocate for seatbelt use after his teenage brother Jonah died in a crash. The tragedy led Baney to create the Jonah B Foundation, an organization dedicated to preserving his brother's memory while stressing the need for seatbelt usage.

"I would like for everybody who hears this to wear a seatbelt because you never know when life is going to get cut short," Baney said.

Baney's brother, Jonah, was involved in a fatal accident in June of last year while driving with his girlfriend in Westminster. They were traveling just a mile and a half from his girlfriend's house when their vehicle collided with a car making a U-turn at an intersection. Jonah, not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected through the sunroof of his Toyota Forerunner.

Jonah's girlfriend, who was wearing her seatbelt, walked away from the accident with only minor scrapes and bruises. This stark contrast in outcomes underscores Baney's message.

"He was going the speed limit of that road and if he was wearing his seatbelt, I would say most likely he would be here today," Baney said.

In light of these sobering statistics, the MDOT wants to ensure that Marylanders understand that most accidents without a seatbelt occur just a few miles from home, even when traveling at 40 miles per hour or less.

"The seatbelt is even more important, especially if you have folks in the backseat, but there are these myths out there, right?" MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said.

Nizer said myths such as the belief that airbags negate the need for seatbelts, or that seatbelts aren't necessary for short trips, are contributing to the problem.

As travel increases with the start of summer, the plea to Maryland's drivers is clear: Click it, or ticket.