Ciunys' 22 help UMBC knock off Albany (NY) 80-75

/ AP

BALTIMORE (AP) — Regimantas Ciunys scored 22 points as UMBC beat Albany 80-75 on Saturday.

Ciunys added five rebounds for the Retrievers (9-18, 4-8 America East Conference). Marcus Banks added 20 points while going 7 of 17 (4 for 11 from 3-point range), and they also had five rebounds and four steals. Dion Brown was 5 of 11 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Sebastian Thomas finished with 30 points, five assists and three steals for the Great Danes (12-14, 4-7). Aaron Reddish added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Albany. Ny'Mire Little also had eight points and four assists.

Both teams both play Thursday. UMBC visits Maine and Albany hosts Vermont.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 8:48 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

