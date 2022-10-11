Watch CBS News
Local News

City leaders to address bill on aging vacant homes in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council to meet on vacant homes bill
Baltimore City Council to meet on vacant homes bill 00:42

BALTIMORE - Vacant housing is an issue that has been plaguing Baltimore.

On Tuesday, Baltimore's Economic and Community Development Committee will discuss a bill on vacant structures.

The legislation specifically deals with 311 complaint fines, meaning a law could go into place establishing a fee structure for repeated and justified requests to vacant properties.

A fee would be imposed for each inspection.

The goal is to incentivize vacant property owners to address multiple complaints about their aging properties.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 9:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.