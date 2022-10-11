City leaders to address bill on aging vacant homes in Baltimore

Baltimore City Council to meet on vacant homes bill

Baltimore City Council to meet on vacant homes bill

Baltimore City Council to meet on vacant homes bill

BALTIMORE - Vacant housing is an issue that has been plaguing Baltimore.

On Tuesday, Baltimore's Economic and Community Development Committee will discuss a bill on vacant structures.

The legislation specifically deals with 311 complaint fines, meaning a law could go into place establishing a fee structure for repeated and justified requests to vacant properties.

A fee would be imposed for each inspection.

The goal is to incentivize vacant property owners to address multiple complaints about their aging properties.