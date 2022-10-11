City leaders to address bill on aging vacant homes in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Vacant housing is an issue that has been plaguing Baltimore.
On Tuesday, Baltimore's Economic and Community Development Committee will discuss a bill on vacant structures.
The legislation specifically deals with 311 complaint fines, meaning a law could go into place establishing a fee structure for repeated and justified requests to vacant properties.
A fee would be imposed for each inspection.
The goal is to incentivize vacant property owners to address multiple complaints about their aging properties.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.