City launches 'Baltimore Data Academy' training program For City employees

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City officials launched its "Baltimore Data Academy," a new online data training program open to all City employees developed in partnership with the Bloomberg Center for Government Excellence at Johns Hopkins University.

According to Baltimore City leaders, this data will deliver services more equitably and efficiently to government officials.

In December 2021, Mayor Brandon Scott committed Baltimore City to investing in its workforce and growing a more customer-centered culture by creating a new data training program for City employees in the Mayor's Action Plan.

"From the beginning of my term as Mayor, equity and transparency have been vital in the progression and expansion of our city," said Mayor Scott. "The new Baltimore Data Academy will provide our city employees an opportunity to acquire and sharpen their data skills to more efficiently serve our residents while building their own careers."

Baltimore Data Academy represents an investment in the City workforce that will increase data literacy and skills throughout the organization.

The first two courses available are "Fundamentals of Data Literacy," which introduces staff to basic data concepts, and "Interpreting Data with Greater Accuracy and Insight," which will aid employees in interpreting and communicating with data. In the first two weeks of the program, over 100 employees registered for one of the courses and over 30 courses were completed.